Park Street Flyover Closed: Park Street Flyover Closed For Health Check

#Kolkata: The Park Street Flyover Closed will be closed for about five days at the beginning of the year. Due to which the road of this flyover cannot be used to go to Dharmatala from Rabindra Sadan. According to the Kolkata Traffic Police, the Park Street Flyover Closed will be closed for about five days for the health check-up of the flyover. It has been reported that the flyover (Park Street Flyover Closed) will be closed from 10 pm on January 7 (Friday) 2022 to 6 am on Tuesday 11 January (Tuesday). After that the traffic will be normal again.

The carrying capacity of the Park Street flyover will be tested in a few days. These days, vehicles will not be able to move over the flyover. As a result, you have to travel under the flyover for those four days. Use Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The state government has already decided to check the health of every bridge and flyover in the city. The government has decided to avoid any kind of accident.

The Kolkata police believe that the closure of the flyover for so long will have a significant impact on traffic. The Kolkata police have come up with a number of alternatives to keep the flyover closed for the past few days. All vehicles heading towards Dharmatala and Exide junction will be diverted towards Jawaharlal Nehru Road. Exide-oriented vehicles may also be heading towards Dufferin Road and Mayo Road, they said. In the event of an emergency, the vehicle may be diverted from Park Street Crossing to Red Road.

The Park Street flyover was built in 2015. However, no problem has been seen here so far. But problems can be avoided at any time if not tested. As a result, it has been decided to take precautionary measures to check the health of the flyover.