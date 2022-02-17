Parking fee racket: This illegal business is going on in Kolkata by showing thumbs up to the municipal rules

Kolkata: There has been a long-running allegation that there is a big cycle going on in Kolkata around illegal car parking. The Calcutta Corporation could not stop the cycle despite repeated attempts. Long lines along Canal East, West Road, Shobhabazar, Ahiritola, Nimtala Ghat. Allegedly, lorries for parking from all places take up to 250-500 rupees from the bus owners (Parking fee racket).

Asked by the parking staff, he said his company knows. They have a company parking contract. Attempts to contact a parking company called ‘The City Cooperative Fee Car Parking Society Limited’ were unsuccessful. For example, by parking a car on the road in Phulbagan, twenty to thirty rupees is being taken per hour. But the name of any company is not written in their parking slip. Who is taking the money? There is no answer.

However, many complained that a large part of the police was behind the illegal parking. Due to which the cycle of car parking around the road is increasing day by day. Occasional accidents occur due to this illegal parking on the side of the road. It is going to the soul. Allegedly, there is no holdol at the administrative level. A little slip is being printed from the parking lot to the tolabaji business.

The slip of the company contains the name of the company. But no address. Some driver conductors have said that they do not give any invoice or slip, the parking occupants. A parking worker at Nimtala Ghat said the car was familiar. So he does not slip. Now the question is, where is the money going? The parking worker at Nimtala Ghat is raising money for parking on behalf of which company? He could not say that.

In this regard, the mayor of Calcutta Corporation Parishad Debashis Kumar said that all those parking lots are illegal. He asked those who were cheating to lodge a complaint with the police. “It is forbidden to take any parking on slip or invoice,” he said. Only vendors approved by the corporation will be able to collect the parking fee by slip through the machine.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: February 17, 2022, 20:07 IST

Tags: Kolkata, Parking Fee Racket