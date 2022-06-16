Parryware launches its Pipes & Fittings in West Bengal

By Shrabani Chanda:- After a super successful story of launch in the southern market and very recently
in Bihar, Parryware, the market leader in bathroom products in India, announced the launch of its World
Class Pipes & Fittings range in Kolkata. Taking a step ahead with its vast range of products, the brand
has become a one-stop solution for all bathroom needs of their consumers, offering high-quality
international pipes and fitting products.
At the event, the brand showcased its portfolio consisting of the World-Class Pipes & Fittings which
include cPVC, uPVC & SWR Range that offers long-lasting durability, quality, safe and easy-to-install
plumbing and drainage system. The entire range of pipes and fittings has been designed with advanced
machinery and technology to specially meet international quality standards. The Pipes and Fittings are
Lead-Free, non-toxic, and are made with technologies that provide a lifetime of trouble-free service.
Speaking about the launch, Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware said, “It gives us
great pleasure to announce the launch of our high quality ‘Pipes and Fittings range’ in West Bengal. The
response we have received so far on our products offerings in Kolkata has been overwhelmingly positive.
Parryware, the most admired brand in bathroom products in India since 1960s is known for launching
customer friendly products with superior quality and functionality. The dominance of Parryware brand in
sanitaryware market in India over the many decades amply exemplifies the No. 1 position of the brand.”
He further added, “The contemporary range of ‘Pipes & Fittings’ will drive further growth of the brand in
this segment. Loved by millions of customers and plumbing technicians across the country, Parryware is
proud to present the latest range of Pipes (Cpvc, Upvc, PVC, SWR etc) and fittings in West Bengal. The
products are well designed to meet the demanding needs of our customers. Quality plays a key role,
especially on products which goes inside the wall. Our products are highly rated and certified to
withstand desired water temperature levels and pressure and give extremely good results to our
customers. We aim to garner a minimum 10% of the market share in pipes & fittings in WB over the next
2-3 years, just like we demonstrated in key south markets in India.”
In Dec 2018, Parryware launched Pipes & Fittings in Madurai and expanded to the whole of Tamil Nadu
followed by expanding to Andaman in Feb 2019. In Jan 2020 and May 2021Parryware introduced uPVC
and SWR Pipes & Fittings, respectively, to its range. Aside from Bihar, a wide range of pipes and fittings
are available in southern markets such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and
Kerala.