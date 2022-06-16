Parryware launches its Pipes & Fittings in West Bengal

By Shrabani Chanda:- After a super successful story of launch in the southern market and very recently

in Bihar, Parryware, the market leader in bathroom products in India, announced the launch of its World

Class Pipes & Fittings range in Kolkata. Taking a step ahead with its vast range of products, the brand

has become a one-stop solution for all bathroom needs of their consumers, offering high-quality

international pipes and fitting products.



At the event, the brand showcased its portfolio consisting of the World-Class Pipes & Fittings which

include cPVC, uPVC & SWR Range that offers long-lasting durability, quality, safe and easy-to-install

plumbing and drainage system. The entire range of pipes and fittings has been designed with advanced

machinery and technology to specially meet international quality standards. The Pipes and Fittings are

Lead-Free, non-toxic, and are made with technologies that provide a lifetime of trouble-free service.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware said, “It gives us

great pleasure to announce the launch of our high quality ‘Pipes and Fittings range’ in West Bengal. The

response we have received so far on our products offerings in Kolkata has been overwhelmingly positive.

Parryware, the most admired brand in bathroom products in India since 1960s is known for launching

customer friendly products with superior quality and functionality. The dominance of Parryware brand in

sanitaryware market in India over the many decades amply exemplifies the No. 1 position of the brand.”

He further added, “The contemporary range of ‘Pipes & Fittings’ will drive further growth of the brand in

this segment. Loved by millions of customers and plumbing technicians across the country, Parryware is

proud to present the latest range of Pipes (Cpvc, Upvc, PVC, SWR etc) and fittings in West Bengal. The

products are well designed to meet the demanding needs of our customers. Quality plays a key role,

especially on products which goes inside the wall. Our products are highly rated and certified to

withstand desired water temperature levels and pressure and give extremely good results to our

customers. We aim to garner a minimum 10% of the market share in pipes & fittings in WB over the next

2-3 years, just like we demonstrated in key south markets in India.”

In Dec 2018, Parryware launched Pipes & Fittings in Madurai and expanded to the whole of Tamil Nadu

followed by expanding to Andaman in Feb 2019. In Jan 2020 and May 2021Parryware introduced uPVC

and SWR Pipes & Fittings, respectively, to its range. Aside from Bihar, a wide range of pipes and fittings

are available in southern markets such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and

Kerala.