Parth agreed to Mamata’s position in a short reply ‘right said’ – News18 Bangla

#Anup Chakraborty, Kolkata: On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth on the SSC corruption controversy and said that if the allegations are proved, she is in favor of strict punishment for the guilty. Mamata also claimed that the party and the government will not give concessions to anyone Partha Chatterjee, who returned to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar today, claimed that the Chief Minister was right.

Partha Chattopadhyay was arrested by the ED last Saturday in the SSC corruption case Arpita Mukherjee’s name comes forward Around 22 Crore Taka was recovered from Arpita’s house The ruling party and the state government have to fall into extreme irony in the whole incident Ever since the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, there have been calls for his removal from the cabinet Using this incident as a tool, the opposition started pointing fingers at the Chief Minister

After this, the chief minister opened his mouth about the arrest of Partha Chatterjee on Monday Without mentioning the name of Partha Chattopadhyay, he said, ‘I don’t give concessions to MLAs, MPs, Ministers – anyone who does injustice. I have no objection to one hundred years imprisonment if found guilty.’

ED returned to Kolkata with Partha Chattopadhyay from Bhubaneswar this morning While leaving the airport, the reporters asked Partha for his response to Mamata Banerjee’s statement. Sitting in a wheelchair, Parth gave a short reply, ‘That’s right.’

Incidentally, Trinamool has given a message to stand by Partha Chatterjee. The party has also informed that no action will be taken against Partha until the allegations are proved

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 26, 2022, 15:11 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee