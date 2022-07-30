Menu
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Parth in the jewelry market, the woman sitting next to Arpita! Speculation around the picture – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee is sitting in jewelry business And a woman is sitting behind him Now there is a new sensation around this film with Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. Although the face of the woman sitting next to Partha Chatterjee is not visible, many believe that she is a close associate of the former minister.

This picture suddenly spread on social media on Saturday According to ED sources, the picture is of an elite jewelry dealer in North Twenty Four Parganas However, it is not clear when the picture was taken News 18 Bangla has not verified the authenticity of the photo

Read more: ‘I understood madam and he is a good friend’, Arpita’s car driver opened his mouth

A picture of a woman in a jewelery commercial with Parthar reminds many of an old picture of Sobhan Chatterjee and Vaishakhi Banerjee. Pictures of Sobhan and Baisakhi shopping at a reputed jewelery showroom in the city surfaced This picture of Partha Chatterjee reminded them

ED has already recovered huge amount of cash along with lots of jewelery from Arpita Mukherjee’s two flats. Naturally, after this picture came out, a section of net users assumed that the woman Parth was with was Arpita.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

