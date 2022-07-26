Menu
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Parth returned to Kolkata, was taken to the CGO, the possibility of prolonged interrogation in front of Arpita – News18 Bangla

Date:


ED left Bhubaneswar early in the morning and reached Kolkata with Partha Chattopadhyay early in the morning. The arrested minister was kept at Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday night After this, Partha Chatterjee was brought to Kolkata in this morning’s flight as per the plan

Partha Chatterjee was taken directly from the airport to the CGO complex in Salt Lake Yesterday, the special ED court ordered Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee to be in ED custody till August 3.

ED sleuths can interrogate Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee after reaching the CGO complex. There is a possibility of cross-examination by sitting the two people face to face Because the ED did not get a chance to interrogate Partha Chatterjee since his arrest on Saturday morning.

Details coming…

