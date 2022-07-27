Parth used to take Arpita for a drive! Violin dealer under ED gaze – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chattopadhyay and Arpita Mukherjee are closely related to the ED, a businessman from Behala. According to ED sources, the businessman also has a car showroom in addition to his real estate business. ED officials further claimed that the businessman used to arrange vehicles for Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee when they went on personal trips. Not only that, he used to drive himself

However, the reason for the businessman’s ED to be noticed is completely different On investigation, ED officials have already found four plots in the name of Arpita Mukherjee in Bolpur. They came to know that the businessman of Behala was looking for those lands as he was connected with real estate business Later, he took care of all those lands The ED officers are also investigating whether SSC corruption money has been invested in the real estate business of that businessman. ED officials want to interrogate the businessman to get answers to all these questions

After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, the ED has already summoned the head of a reputed textile business. Although the businessman did not appear yesterday The ED officials estimate that SSC recruitment corruption money has been invested in the business of textile marketing The ED officials believe that the businessman has a role in money laundering

The ED authorities started the interrogation by keeping Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in their custody from yesterday. Expelled Primary Education Board president and Trinamool MLA Manik Bhattacharya was also summoned to the ED office today.

