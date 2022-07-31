Partha Catterjee: ‘I have no money’, the ‘conspiracy’ will come out in time! Uproar over Parthar’s demands

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, the former minister of the state who was arrested in the SSC case, has created a stir again. Last Friday, he said, there is a conspiracy against him. And when Parth was questioned about that issue again today, he said, “Time will tell.” However, ED has recovered around 500 crore cash from the two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, who is close to Parth Chatterjee. Parth also opened his mouth about that money while entering Joka ESI Hospital. He said, “I don’t have any money.” Even when asked how his body was jigged, his reply was, “Not good.”

Path-Arpita was taken to Joka ESI Hospital for medical examination two days ago! While being admitted to the hospital in a wheelchair, the Minister of Explosives, in response to questions from reporters, lowered his face mask and said, ‘I am a victim of conspiracy’! This was his first reaction after being suspended from the ministry and losing all party posts. Later, while leaving the hospital, he said, “After claiming that JK was the victim of a conspiracy, in response to the questions of the reporters, he said, “Who did the conspiracy, you will know exactly.”

On July 22, ED raided Partha Chatterjee’s house in the SSC recruitment ‘corruption’ case. There were allegations of non-cooperation in the investigation against him. He was arrested on Saturday, July 22. Meanwhile, crores of rupees were recovered from the houses of ‘Perth close’ Arpita Mukherjee in Talliganj and Belgharia. Meanwhile, according to ED sources, during the cross-examination, Arpita said that this money was not hers, but Partha Chatterjee’s. But on this day Partha Chatterjee publicly claimed that money is not his.

Earlier, when asked about the party’s decision, Parth said, “Mamata Banerjee’s decision is right. The party-state government that took the decision. May affect impartial investigation. Time will tell whether the party’s decision is right.” There was no such response to media queries. But he spoke publicly for the first time on Friday after hearing the news of his removal from office and expulsion from the party on Thursday. Which increased a little more on Sunday.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 31, 2022, 12:49 IST

