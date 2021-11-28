Partha Chatterjee: 144 goals! Perth Chatterjee gave the grassroots advance scorecard in Kolkata’s ‘field’

#Kolkata: Trinamool candidates will win in 144 wards of Kolkata (TMC in Kolkata Municipal Election 2021). No matter how surprising the opposition may be as a candidate, the grassroots leadership is reluctant to give importance to the opposition candidates in the general elections. Speaking to News18Bangla, Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, The trend of development under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee will continue, so the people of Kolkata will have confidence in Mamata again.

Many outgoing councilors did not get tickets. This has created anger in the minds of some people. Though a young face like Sion Deb, son of Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, was running for the post, the party did not approve of him in the end. Sayendev tweeted about his arrogance, saying, “They promised to sacrifice themselves. But, after sacrificing, they said, “It’s not time yet.”

State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya’s son Sourav Basu, Minister Shashi Panja’s daughter Pooja Panja and Swarnakamal Saha’s son Sandeepan Saha also got tickets. His son and daughter along with Tarak Singh also got tickets. They have come to the stage of politics before. However, Shovandev’s son Sayandev Chatterjee did not get a place in the list of candidates even though he managed the grassroots organization directly. However, Perth Chatterjee refused to give much importance to all this.

In his words, “The list of candidates of the party has been prepared by consensus. The issues of protest will be resolved through discussion. No matter how hard the opposition tries, all their dreams will remain elusive. Citizens are well aware of who stays with them throughout the year. So we are sure that the people of Kolkata will support our candidates in all the wards. ” Our goal is to score 144 goals when we are playing politics.