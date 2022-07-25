Partha Chatterjee: 3 hours passed, lawyers not allowed in, Partha is multiple tests

#Kolkata: The ED expressed doubts about how serious his problem really was, his journey to the hospital after his arrest Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was flown to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance on Monday to verify his illness. Partha Chatterjee explained that he had chest pain after landing at Bhubaneswar airport. Three hours have already passed. Medical tests are still going on. PR Mohapatra, Head of Medical Team and Head of Hospital Medicine, led the medical examination. USG, MRI, ECG medical tests done. Some more medical tests are going on. And after a while it will be done. Partha Chatterjee will appear in the court virtually after the completion of the medical examination.

Only doctors are present for Partha Chatterjee’s medical examination. The rest were thrown out. There is an ED officer and rest of the doctors. Lawyers are out. Partha Chatterjee is on the ground floor. Medical examination is going on.

Meanwhile, Parth Chatterjee’s close councilors are under ED scrutiny. According to the ED sources, those close councilors can know about the money taken from the job seekers that have been invested in various fields. ED has received such information from the documents recovered from Arpita’s flat. Partha Chatterjee was assisted by some of his trusted councilors in all these investments. Such is the demand of central investigators.

Incidentally, on Saturday night, Partha Chattopadhyay also reported the problem of chest pain to the doctors of SSKM Hospital. The top minister of the state also said that he was suffering from unbearable pain in his legs Partha Chatterjee’s blood level of creatinine was also high However, ED could not trust SSKM’s treatment system The Calcutta High Court also agreed to the application of the Central Investigation Agency High Court Justice Vivek Chowdhury ordered Partha Chattopadhyay to be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for medical check-up. Similarly, Partha Chattopadhyay was flown to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance from Kolkata airport this morning.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 25, 2022, 14:34 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam