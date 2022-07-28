Partha Chatterjee: 501 days of dharna, finally removed Partha!

#Kolkata: Years have passed, SSC job aspirants are still sitting in Mayo Road. Ignoring storm, water, rain, sun, they continue their fight. What a surprise ending! Partha Chatterjee is now in ED custody against the minister against whom job aspirants have repeatedly opened their mouths. Around Rs 50 crore cash, kg-kg gold, foreign currency were recovered from two flats of his close friend Arpita Mukherjee… and Partha Chatterjee was removed from the state cabinet on the same day that the job aspirants’ movement fell on 501 days. Job seekers, however, say that this incident may be their moral victory, but their last demand is ‘Job’!

Incidentally, the job aspirants spoke with Trinamool’s All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. According to sources, he will meet those who are on the dharna stage at Mayo Road tomorrow i.e. Friday. On Thursday, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee spoke to the leader of the agitators, Shahidullah. It is to be noted that earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Dharmatala and personally spoke to the job seekers.

Regarding the removal of Partha Chatterjee, the Chief Minister said, “The offices which were held by Partha are coming to me for the time being. Might not do anything, but as long as I’m not forming a new cabinet… I spared Parthda. These offices have come to me.”The cabinet meeting was on Thursday. The Chief Minister did not say anything out of that meeting.

When three offices were removed from the government side, what is the position of the ruling party Trinamool Congress? Political and non-political circles are actively working on this. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has already opened her mouth. But the Trinamool High Command has not yet clarified the party’s position. In this situation, Abhishek Banerjee has called a meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee today. The meeting is going to be held at Trinamool Bhavan at 5 pm. In this meeting, Trinamool may share the party’s position on Partha Chatterjee, such is the speculation of the political circles.

