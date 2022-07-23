Partha Chatterjee admitted in SSKM: Partha admitted to ICCU of SSKM! Chest pain, high creatinine level

#Kolkata: Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has been admitted to the ICCU of Cardiology Department of SSKM Hospital. Partha Chattopadhyay was brought to SSKM hospital this evening for treatment on the orders of the court. According to hospital sources, this important minister of the state has high creatinine level in his blood Besides, he is having pain in his chest, said the minister Parthababu also told the doctors that he was suffering from unbearable pain in his legs

The judge ordered Partha Chattopadhyay to be in ED custody for two days when he was brought to the Bankshal court. After this, the minister’s lawyer submitted a medical report to the court stating that Partha Chattopadhyay is ill. The judge directed the investigating officer of the ED to take Partha Chattopadhyay to SSKM Hospital for physical examination.

Partha Chatterjee has several physical problems including diabetes, high blood pressure His lawyers also claimed in front of the media that the former education minister has become very ill after the arrest This morning, ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment corruption case

Partha Chattopadhyay was taken to SSKM Hospital at around 8 pm as directed by the court. First the doctors examined him in the emergency department of cardiology department Several blood tests are done Blood pressure is also measured After this, the doctors decided to admit Partha Babu to ICCU According to hospital sources, Partha Chattopadhyay is being examined by critical medicine doctors including nephrologist, endocrinologist and orthopedic specialist.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 23, 2022, 21:12 IST

