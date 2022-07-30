Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee: More money-gold-property can be found, Partha-Arpita’s second round of interrogation started by ED | Partha Chatterjee

Menu
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee: More money-gold-property can be found, Partha-Arpita's second round of interrogation started by ED

#Kolkata: Interrogation of Parth-Arpita has started in the second phase, but this time the ED officials are not interrogating them face to face, but separately. In the first round, Arpita Mukherjee was questioned for one and a half hours, Partha Chatterjee was questioned for one hour.

According to ED sources, Parth-Arpita was interrogated by showing the seizure list. The question is about property. Cross-examination continues despite multiple documents being presented. The ED thinks that more money may be found, and that’s why intensive interrogation is going on. Parth was questioned about the bank details, asked if he had bought the property in the name of any relative.

In the names of Arpita Mukhopadhyay and Partha Chattopadhyay, the benami has already started to find various lands. After the recovery of about 50 crore rupees from the flat of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who is close to Parth, now there is a commotion about their land and house in different places. The land is in Bolpur Santiniketan area, the house named ‘Apa’ in Bolpur is in Arpita’s name. News 18 Bangla has received the detailed information of that land. Plot number 354 of this land in Shambati Mauza. Khatian No. 1929. The total area is 0.17 acres (about 7 khatas). This land is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. His mother’s name is Menti Mukherjee. The land deed bears the signature of Partha Chattopadhyay, his photograph is also there. This land was transferred in 2012. However, the caretaker of the house said that he never saw Parth Chatterjee or Arpita here.

