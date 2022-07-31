Partha Chatterjee | Arpita Mukherjee: Parth-Arpita in hospital again, any new ‘explosion’? Speculation is rampant across the state

#Kolkata: When Arpita Mukherjee was taken to the hospital two days ago, she was teary-eyed. The actress, who was arrested in the SSC recruitment corruption case, fell on the ground crying at the entrance of Joka ESI Hospital. Arpita broke down in tears even after entering the hospital. Again and again he kept saying ‘I can’t do it anymore’. On the other hand, Partha Chatterjee exploded and said, “There is a conspiracy, you will know when the time comes.” Even if Mamata Banerjee’s decision was right, she could not accept the party’s decision against her. Both are being taken to Joka ESI Hospital again on Sunday. As a result, everyone is looking at whether something like that happens today.

According to sources, Arpita is mentally broken. On the other hand, Partha Chatterjee underwent physical examination at Bhubaneswar AIIMS a few days ago. In this test, it is known that he is suffering from multiple chronic problems. He was not admitted. He is being taken to Joka ESI Hospital for medical examination every two days. As it is known, there was no change in his medicine. Sources say that Partha Chatterjee has managed himself a lot.

Around 11:15 AM on Sunday, ED officials went out to take Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee to Joka ESI Hospital. The process of getting Arpita off the car was first started at Joka ESI last Friday morning. Arpita did not want to get out of the car at that time. He burst into tears while sitting in the car. However, two women ED officials tried to drop Arpita, when she fell from the car. Then somehow he was raised. He was taken to the hospital in a wheelchair. ED officials are cautious so that such incidents do not happen on this day.

Partha Chatterjee was removed from all posts in the state cabinet and Trinamool on Thursday. Parth opened his mouth the next day. However, it is not clear who he has accused of conspiracy against. As a result, it remains to be seen if Parth opens his mouth again.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 31, 2022, 11:14 IST

