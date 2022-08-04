Partha Chatterjee Arpita Mukherjee | Ssc Scam: used to cook, suddenly a big government job! If you know about Arpita’s sixth grade sister, you will fall from heaven

From a little incense seller to the Department of Education job! So far, however, no one has doubted his rise But, after the arrest of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, Sangeeta’s rise has been noticed. Question, how did this young woman get a job in the education department after the sixth grade? After the arrest of Arpita Mukhopadhyay in the teacher corruption case, a name came up, Kalyan Dhar. Kalyan’s name is also found in several documents related to Arpita’s business. Who is this welfare? Although there is doubt about her identity at first, it is later learned that Kalyan is actually Arpita’s sister-in-law