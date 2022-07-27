Menu
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Partha Chatterjee Arpita Mukherjee This time in 'Ichche' Hana Edir, Parthar will get something big in that residence? A massive search is underway

#Kolkata: One after another search operation is going on in teacher recruitment corruption case The renewed search by ED officials following the marathon interrogation of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee on Tuesday, has sparked several speculations.

Officials of Central Investigation Agency ED raided Kasba’s ‘Ichche’ residence on Wednesday. On this day, ED raided the residence of ‘Ichche’ entertainment. The residence in Rajdanga, South Kolkata’s Kasbar, is said to have been partially rented for the event. ED claims that it is joint property of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee.

On the other hand, ED officials also raided Ballygunge Place on the same day. ED searched the luxurious house of Ballygunge. ED detectives were divided into two groups. Then attacked Ballyganj. According to ED sources, Partha-Arpita was accused of raiding the luxury house on the basis of interrogation.

Incidentally, a team of ED officials left the CGO complex in Salt Lake and reached Arpita Mukherjee’s two flats in Rathtala, Belgharia. Arpita owns two luxurious flats in a Rathtala residence A team of about 12 people from ED started searching Arpita Mukherjee’s flat ED officials broke the lock and entered the flat ED officials are also accompanied by central forces Arpita’s ancestral home is also in Belgharia

