Partha Chatterjee Arrest: SSC scam updates SSC teacher recruitment scam West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee arrested Parthor ‘dialed’ Mamata three times after her arrest, ‘blocked’ the fourth call: Sources – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED has arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in SSC corruption case. He has been sent to ED custody till August 3. Partha Chatterjee is facing interrogation by the Central Investigation Agency on Tuesday. Meanwhile, according to sources, after the arrest, Partha Chatterjee ‘dialed’ Mamata three times (Partha Chatterjee Arrest).

ED reached Kolkata with Partha Chattopadhyay from Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning after medical examination. The arrested minister was kept at Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday night After that, Partha Chatterjee was brought to Kolkata in the morning flight as per the plan Partha Chatterjee was taken directly from the airport to the CGO complex in Salt Lake The interrogation has started there. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded in ED custody till August 3 by the Special ED Court (Partha Chatterjee Arrest).

Read more: ‘Rightly said’, Parth agrees with Mamata’s position in a short reply

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth on the SSC corruption controversy and said that if the allegations are proved, she is in favor of strict punishment for the guilty. Mamata also claimed that the party and the government will not give concessions to anyone Returning to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar today, Partha Chatterjee claimed, “The Chief Minister is right”.

Partha Chattopadhyay was arrested by the ED last Saturday in the SSC corruption case Arpita Mukherjee’s name comes forward Around 22 Crore Taka was recovered from Arpita’s house The ruling party and the state government have to fall into extreme irony in the whole incident Ever since the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, there have been calls for his removal from the cabinet Using this incident, the opposition started pointing fingers at the Chief Minister (Partha Chatterjee Arrest).

Also Read: ED summons Manik Bhattacharya in primary TET corruption case, to appear tomorrow

After this, the chief minister opened his mouth about the arrest of Partha Chatterjee on Monday Without mentioning the name of Partha Chattopadhyay, he said, ‘I don’t give concessions to MLAs, MPs, Ministers – anyone who does injustice. I have no objection to one hundred years imprisonment if found guilty.’

First published: July 26, 2022, 17:53 IST

Tags: Partha Cahtterjee, SSC Recruitment Scam