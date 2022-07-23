Partha Chatterjee Arrest || Suspense ends, with Partha Chatterjee in Joka ESI Hospital ED

#Kolkata: Suspense ends! ED officials reached Joka ESI Hospital with Partha Chattopadhyay. He will undergo physical examination there.

After an overnight interrogation Arrested state minister Partha Chatterjee. After about 26 and a half hours of interrogation, he was arrested some time ago on Saturday. It was initially reported that the ED officials had taken him out of Naktala’s house and taken him to the CGO complex in Salt Lake. But then the convoy was seen turning around and heading towards Behala. That is what created the haze.

Details coming…

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 23, 2022, 11:33 IST

