Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Partha Chatterjee Baganbari at Newtown || Parth Chatterjee’s large garden house in Newtown! What was going on there? ED officials in the investigation

#Kolkata: After Maduradah, Baruipur, this time the ED traced Partha Chattopadhyay’s garden house in Newtown. ED officials flew Partha Chatterjee to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar on Monday. Then the cross-examination began. According to ED sources, on the basis of that information, the search began again in various parts of the city from Wednesday morning. This garden house in Newtown was on that list.

It is to be noted that earlier the property of Partha Chattopadhyay and Arpita Mukhopadhyay was found in Baruipur of South Twenty Four Parganas. One of these two houses belongs to Partha Chatterjee The second is the news that Arpita Mukherjee has taken the lease Local residents claim that Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee used to visit these two garden houses in Baruipur. Arpita used to take care of the saplings of trees in Dhopagachi’s house with her own hands

On the other hand, a two-storied house on a three-bigha land in Purirbagan area of ​​Baruipur is also claimed by Partha Chattopadhyay. There is also a pond and bathing ghat inside the house The name of this house in Purir Bagan is rest Although the gate of the house is locked, the name of Partha Chatterjee’s daughter Sohini is written on one side of the gate. The house has a landscaped garden Residents of the area claim that Partha Chattopadhyay used to come to this house with local leaders Incidentally, among the documents recovered by the ED from Partha Chatterjee’s house, a company named Ichash Entertainment Pvt Ltd was found. I also want the name of one of these two garden houses in Baruipur

