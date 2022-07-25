Partha Chatterjee || Bail application rejected, Partha Chatterjee will remain in ED custody for 10 days

State Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee will remain in ED custody. The former education minister, who was arrested on charges of corruption in the recruitment of teachers, was produced in the ED court on Monday. The judge sent him to ED custody for 10 days. Besides this, medical check-up has been ordered every 48 hours It has been informed that the protection will be given as per Supreme Court’s DK Basu judgment.

Not returning to Kolkata on Monday night, Partha Chatterjee will spend the night at Bhubaneswar AIM. According to the sources of Central Investigation Agency ED, it is not possible to return Partha Chatterjee to Kolkata this day and night due to some problems. The ED officials will return to the city with him tomorrow i.e. Tuesday morning.

Partha Chattopadhyay was taken to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar this morning after being discharged from Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital as per the orders of the High Court. Partha Chattopadhyay reached Bhubaneswar AIIMS around 10:30 am After that all the examinations of the Minister of State started