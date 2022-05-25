#Kolkata: Former Education Minister Perth Chatterjee arrived at the Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday morning to face the CBI for the second time. Perth Chatterjee appeared before the CBI last Wednesday in a SSC recruitment corruption case. The CBI had summoned the former education minister again at 11 am today The former education minister reached the CBI office at around 11.45 am. He was finally interrogated for more than eight hours. The former education minister then left the Nizam’s Palace. Perth Chatterjee arrived at the Nizam’s Palace at 10:45 am on Wednesday. There he was interrogated from 10:50. He was repeatedly interrogated in marathons. CBI’s SP Rajiv Mishra and Joint Director Kalika Prasad interrogated him from time to time, according to CBI sources.

According to CBI sources, Perth Chatterjee was given a half-hour break after two hours of interrogation. Then he was brought down from the 16th floor to the 15th floor. From then on the interrogation started again. However, it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.



His lawyers reached Perth Chatterjee’s Naktala house this morning Probably after discussing with the lawyers, this important minister of the state came face to face with the Central Investigation Agency Perth Chatterjee was at the CBI office for about three and a half hours last Wednesday

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has returned the application of former state education minister Perth Chatterjee in a corruption case in the School Service Commission appointment. The application was rejected due to multiple errors in the application. As a result, the case of Perth Chatterjee is not being heard now. However, the former education minister will be able to apply to the Supreme Court again after correcting the error The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to probe corruption in the School Service Commission. Challenging the verdict, the state education minister approached the division bench. However, the division bench upheld the judgment of the single bench. He then approached the Supreme Court.

