Partha Chatterjee || Increasing distance! Partha Chatterjee’s name is not preceded by ‘Minister or Secretary General’ address in Trinamool mouthpiece

#Kolkata: State cabinet meeting today Thursday. The question on everyone’s mind is, what decision will the Trinamool government take on Partha Chatterjee’s ministry? However, the distance between Trinamool and Partha Chatterjee has already become clear. Because, Trinamool’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ is no longer addressing Partha Chatterjee as ‘Minister’ or ‘Secretary General of Trinamool’. Which is very significant in the current situation. However, on the second page of the party mouthpiece, Dr. is still the editor. Partha Chatterjee’s name is written. However, no minister or secretary general was mentioned before Partha Chatterjee’s name anywhere in the published news. In the case of names as editors, however, the minister or secretary general is not mentioned.

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay in SSC corruption case, the state is in uproar. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also assured that the minister will be punished if the allegations are proved. But it appears that Partha Chattopadhyay is no longer mentioned as a minister or general secretary of Trinamool in Trinamool’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ before the allegations are proved. Only name is being used regarding Partha Chatterjee.

Jago Bangla Trinamool mouthpiece. Its editor is Partha Chatterjee himself. The top leadership of the Trinamool took a look at this newspaper before it was printed every day. As a result, the removal of the minister or secretary general from the name of Partha Chatterjee has been done according to the party’s instructions, the political circles claim. It is clear that Trinamool can take strict action against Partha. Why is the minister or general secretary not being mentioned? In response, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “I do not know anything about this. I will know by talking to those who write Jago Bangla paper.” Even today in Jago Bangla, the word minister or general secretary is not mentioned before Partha Chatterjee’s name.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 28, 2022, 09:26 IST

Tags: Partha Cahtterjee, TMC