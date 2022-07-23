Partha Chatterjee is on the way to Bankshall Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee is being taken from Joka ISI Hospital to the Bansal Court.

Tried to contact the party leader, but failed, state minister Partha Chatterjee said after the arrest. Saturday ED came directly to Joka ISI Hospital with Partha Chatterjee from Naktala. Medical examination is done there. At around 1 pm, Parth was brought back from there. Initially, it was thought that the arrested Parth would be brought to the CGO complex. But it didn’t happen. The convoy did not stop there for medical examination even though SSKM was found on the road. The convoy moved quickly to Alipore, passing Behala to Joka. He was medically examined at Jokar ESI Hospital.

First published: July 23, 2022

