Partha Chatterjee: List is being prepared, ED will call district leaders close to Partha! Trembling at the grassroots

#Kolkata: A financial scam worth billions of rupees. Allegations of selling jobs in exchange of lakhs of rupees in the name of jobs in SSC. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the former education minister Partha Chattopadhyay in this investigation. Arpita Mukherjee, who claims to be an actress close to Parth, has been arrested. And since the arrest, property, gold, mountains of crores of rupees are being recovered one after another. However, the officers have noticed that the net of corruption is far from the beginning. (Partha Chatterjee)

Many more are under the watchful eye of investigators. According to ED sources, this money was reaching Partha Chatterjee from several leaders of different districts. The investigators got such information after interrogating Parth. All those leaders are also under the watch of ED. Although strict action is not being taken against them till now. But ED has surveillance on all those leaders.

It is known that this money used to come from several leaders close to Perth in the district, starting from job recommendations in various fields. That money would reach Partha Chatterjee. According to ED sources, in the next case those leaders will be summoned and questioned as to why they used to deliver this money to Partha Chatterjee. At the moment only ED is monitoring those leaders.

From 6 pm on Wednesday to 3:30 am on Thursday, money was counted from Belgharia’s flat. So far around 28 crore rupees have been recovered from Belgharia Rathtala flat. Counting money is done with 9 money counting machine. According to ED sources, cash of Tk 27.9 million has been recovered. Gold worth Tk 4 crore 31 lakh was recovered. After the overnight search of the flat, the money and gold recovered from there were loaded in a truck and taken to the SBI headquarters at Strand Road. There the confiscated money and gold will be kept in the bank vault.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 28, 2022, 13:46 IST

