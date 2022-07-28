Menu
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Partha Chatterjee: Partha Chatterjee removed from the three ministerial positions!

By: admin

Date:


Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee has finally been removed from the three minister posts of the state. State Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Saturday. Even after five days passed after his arrest, he was not being removed from the post of General Secretary of the party or from the ministry. A debate was also created about it. Finally, Partha Chatterjee was removed from the posts of Industries Minister, Assembly Minister and Information Technology Minister. Such a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting on this day. For now, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will handle all the departments in Parthar.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee Arrested



