Partha Chatterjee || Partha Chatterjee’s face shows confusion in ED interrogation, but physical examination is positive

#Kolkata: According to the order of the court, Partha Chatterjee’s health examination is to be done every 48 hours. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were brought to ESI Hospital around 11:30 on Tuesday. There was police activity even before it was brought The police of Thakurpukur police station surrounded it with guard rail from all sides. A central force of 14 people was deployed for security. According to sources, Partha Chatterjee has 15 drugs running before him. Partha Chatterjee was diagnosed with high blood pressure, COPD but his personal doctor claimed everything was normal after Bhubaneswar went to AIIMS. Partha Chatterjee’s ECG, blood sample collection, blood sugar test again on Wednesday. A team of 7 doctors conducted the physical examination on Tuesday. No risk was detected

Arpita Mukherjee sustained a minor injury on the road while being taken from ESI Hospital to CGO Complex on Sunday. The doctor put a little dressing on that place. However, according to hospital sources, no such illness was detected in Arpita’s body. However, Partha Chatterjee looked quite upset when he arrived at the hospital. After two hours of treatment, the ED and central forces took Partha Chatterjee and Arpita back to the CGO complex. However, the Enforcement Directorate is still interrogating the two.

On this day Partha Chatterjee was taken to Jokar ESI Hospital for medical examination While entering there, reporters asked him, ‘Parthada, will you leave the ministry?’ In response, the state industry minister countered, ‘What is the reason?’ In this brief reply, Parth explained that he is not thinking of leaving the ministry even if he is arrested by the ED.

A car used by Partha Chatterjee was returned to the assembly yesterday Partha Chatterjee was using that official car as a council minister After the return of Partha Chatterjee’s car, speculation spread, but is the Trinamool General Secretary going to resign from the ministry? Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, however, informed that no order has been given to send the vehicle back. Shanku Satra

