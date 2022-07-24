Partha Chatterjee: Partha transferred to SSKM, new system to take him to ICU quickly! 11 o’clock in the morning

#Kolkata: After the arrest, the whole day is extremely tense scenario. Finally, Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (Partha Chatterjee) was admitted to the SSKM hospital on the orders of the court. Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was admitted to ICCU of cardiology department of SSKM Hospital on Saturday. Partha Chattopadhyay was brought to SSKM Hospital on Saturday evening for treatment on the orders of the court According to hospital sources, this important minister of the state has high creatinine level in his blood Besides, the minister said that he was having pain in his chest Parthababu also told the doctors that he was suffering from unbearable pain in his legs

Later that night, former education minister Partha Chatterjee was shifted from ICCU cabin 18 to cabin number 1 of cardiology department. Currently, the physical condition is stable. According to medical sources, the ICU can be reached quickly from there. On Sunday, the team of doctors will meet at around 11 am regarding his physical condition. Some of the 6 doctors are virtual.

The judge ordered Partha Chatterjee to be remanded in ED custody for two days when he was produced in the Bankshal court on Saturday. After this, the minister’s lawyer submitted his medical report stating that Partha Chattopadhyay is ill The judge directed the investigating officer of the ED to take Partha Chattopadhyay to SSKM Hospital for physical examination.

According to hospital sources, Partha Chatterjee has several physical problems including diabetes, high blood pressure. His lawyers also claimed in front of the media that the former education minister had become very ill after the arrest On Saturday morning, the ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment corruption case after nearly 27 hours of interrogation.

