Partha Chatterjee: Parthar’s home security guards mobile ED, a total of 13 places searched! Speculation is rampant

#Kolkata: Shocking twist in SSC corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of former education minister Partha Chatterjee. The central agency launched a morning search operation at Partha Chatterjee’s house in Naktala. Not only that, the ED came and took the mobile phones of all the policemen who were guarding Partha Chatterjee’s house. Central forces have also been deployed outside the house.

Kolkata police team is standing outside. The front of the house has been barricaded. Central forces have barricaded outside to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, it is reported that the ED has also raided the house of Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari. ED also launched an investigation operation at the house of Paresh Adhikari in Mekhligonj on Friday morning. A delegation of about 5 people went to Paresh Adhikari’s house. At the same time, it is reported that the ED team has also reached the house of Chandan Mandal in Baghdad. Central forces are also with ED in Mekhliganj and Baghdad. It is reported that the ED’s search operation is going on in several places of the state on Friday.

According to sources, the ED is conducting searches at a total of 13 places. In the ED SSC case, the state is conducting searches at 13 places including the houses of Partha Chatterjee, Bagda Ranjan, Paresh Adhikari.

According to the information obtained by the ED after interrogating the petitioners, jobs were given to low marks and failed candidates in exchange of money. A section of the Education Department and those who have taken the lead in providing these jobs at the district level have benefited financially. According to sources, Partha Chattopadhyay is being interrogated as to whether he was aware of these financial transactions as the then minister of the department and whether any of his close officials were involved in these financial transactions.

Besides, the information obtained by CBI regarding financial transactions by interrogating some of those accused of getting jobs in exchange of money has been given to ED.

First published: July 22, 2022, 11:06 IST

Tags: CBI, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C, West Bengal news