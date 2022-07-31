Partha Chatterjee remark on recovered money raised new question 50 million rupees! Arpita’s claim ‘money is not mine’ comment Parthor! In which direction the former minister? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ED Special Court of the City Sessions Court ordered the ED custody of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Chatterjee. Even though he is in ED custody till August 3, the ED Special Court has ordered a medical test every 48 hours. Partha Chatterjee is making explosive comments almost every day after leaving the Salt Lake ED office for this health examination.

On Friday, Joka met the reporters at the ESI premises and said that Partha Chatterjee was the victim of a conspiracy. On Sunday, the journalist’s question was ‘Who is conspiring against Partha Chatterjee?’ Without wasting time in his answer, Partha Chattopadhyay said ‘Time will really understand.’ According to the political circles, what did the veteran political figure Partha Chatterjee mean? The general secretary of the Trinamool Congress once gave a new hint in his answer!

It goes without saying that his gesture in three words is significant enough. Despite the conspiracy theory, his clear comments about the huge amount of money in the hands of the ED investigators, I (Partha Chatterjee) have no money. Whose money? When this question was asked by the journalists, Partha Chatterjee’s clear comment before doing the medical, I have no money. Partha Chatterjee didn’t stop by commenting once. Joka got medical from ESI and when he was asked by the reporters about ‘whose money’ he said three times, “Not mine, not mine, not mine. I have never earned money.”

According to ED sources, Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who is in ED custody, claimed that the huge amount of Rs 50 crore recovered by the investigating officers belonged to Partha Chatterjee. In this situation, Parth Chatterjee’s comment that he does not deserve a huge amount of money in front of the journalists is considered quite important by informed circles.

Incidentally, Partha Chatterjee also said that the body condition is not good in the answers to two questions. Arpita Mukherjee, who was in ED custody on Sunday, was also taken to Joka ESI Hospital for medical treatment by ED officials.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 31, 2022, 17:10 IST

Tags: Arpita Chatterjee, Partha Cahtterjee, S.S.C