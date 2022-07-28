Menu
Search
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry said TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s explosive tweet about Partha Chatterjee, “If I am wrong, let me too…” What wrote – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata : Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded immediate removal of Partha Chatterjee from the ministry and all posts of the party. Not at the end, Kunal Ghosh went a step further and said, “For this comment of his, if the comment is found to be wrong, then the party can remove him from his post. At the same time, even if Kunal Ghosh’s comment is anything like that, he will work as a soldier of the Trinamool Congress (Kunal Ghosh Partha). Chatterjee).

First Taliganj, then Belgharia. The state is already abuzz with the ED probe in the SSC case. Earthworms come out without digging. After twenty one crores, around twenty eight crores of cash was recovered again. Gold and silver documents were also recovered. Kunal Ghosh is explosive about this incident. Kunal (Kunal Ghosh) came forward with this yesterday. What exactly did he say?

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Nine years ago when I was arrested. I was very clear in my conscience that I was innocent. I was framed. Police cars were called to stop me. I could even speak.” Here he raised a question about Partha Chatterjee’s work. Kunal said, “The media is holding the mic in front of Partha Chatterjee. Giving him a chance to speak. He can tell who he called. He can say why he won’t quit the ministry (Kunal Ghosh Partha Chatterjee).”

Read more: Shaking rain in the north, South Bengal will also get wet! Get urgent updates on West Bengal weather!

Kunal Ghosh’s explosive tweet again today after this statement. Kunal Ghosh made it more clear today that even though the top leadership of the party took action against him for this comment, he did not move away from the comment. If asked what action the party is going to take regarding Partha Chatterjee, surely it will not condone this scandal. As a result, when they reach a decision, we will inform them if they give us the responsibility.’

Also read: Parth accused of multi-crore corruption, from opposition leader to Trinamool general secretary-heavyweight minister, unknown Parth is really unbelievable

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh told News 18, “The party high command is keeping an eye on this matter. I just want to say, when I was arrested nine years ago, I would have said there was a conspiracy. I was not allowed to speak but screamed. My only question is, why doesn’t Partha Chatterjee say that he is not involved and is innocent?”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kunal Ghosh, Partha Chatterjee, TMC





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleed interrogate Arpita Mukherjee about Partha Chatterjee and seized rupees, all the money belonged to Partha Chatterjee, the workers used to come and pass it, Arpita admitted to interrogation: Source – News18 Bangla
Next articleArpita Mukherjee: Arpita did not come to the flat for 3 months, then when did she bring so much money? Outdoor CCTV tools
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Arpita did not pay the due maintenance charge in the Belgharia residence, Puja contribution! – News18 Bangla

admin -
Kolkata: After Taliganj, huge amount of money was...

RENEE opens its 20th shop-in-shop store at Shoppers Stop in South City Mall

Mahiyan Chakrabarti -
By: Mahjyan Chakrabarti RENEE Cosmetics is an Indian makeup brand...

Suvendu Adhikari: Suvendu Adhikari is suddenly going to Mumbai in the Parth episode! Returning at night, wild speculation

admin -
#Kolkata: Arrest of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay...

Rasika Jain The High Court rejected the plea of ​​Naya Mor, husband and in-laws in the Rasika Jain murder case

admin -
#Kolkata: New twist in Rasika Jain's death investigation...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL