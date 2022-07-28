Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry said TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s explosive tweet about Partha Chatterjee, “If I am wrong, let me too…” What wrote – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded immediate removal of Partha Chatterjee from the ministry and all posts of the party. Not at the end, Kunal Ghosh went a step further and said, “For this comment of his, if the comment is found to be wrong, then the party can remove him from his post. At the same time, even if Kunal Ghosh’s comment is anything like that, he will work as a soldier of the Trinamool Congress (Kunal Ghosh Partha). Chatterjee).

First Taliganj, then Belgharia. The state is already abuzz with the ED probe in the SSC case. Earthworms come out without digging. After twenty one crores, around twenty eight crores of cash was recovered again. Gold and silver documents were also recovered. Kunal Ghosh is explosive about this incident. Kunal (Kunal Ghosh) came forward with this yesterday. What exactly did he say?

Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement is considered wrong, the party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial. — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 28, 2022

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Nine years ago when I was arrested. I was very clear in my conscience that I was innocent. I was framed. Police cars were called to stop me. I could even speak.” Here he raised a question about Partha Chatterjee’s work. Kunal said, “The media is holding the mic in front of Partha Chatterjee. Giving him a chance to speak. He can tell who he called. He can say why he won’t quit the ministry (Kunal Ghosh Partha Chatterjee).”

Kunal Ghosh’s explosive tweet again today after this statement. Kunal Ghosh made it more clear today that even though the top leadership of the party took action against him for this comment, he did not move away from the comment. If asked what action the party is going to take regarding Partha Chatterjee, surely it will not condone this scandal. As a result, when they reach a decision, we will inform them if they give us the responsibility.’

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh told News 18, “The party high command is keeping an eye on this matter. I just want to say, when I was arrested nine years ago, I would have said there was a conspiracy. I was not allowed to speak but screamed. My only question is, why doesn’t Partha Chatterjee say that he is not involved and is innocent?”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 28, 2022, 10:53 IST

Tags: Kunal Ghosh, Partha Chatterjee, TMC