Partha Chatterjee- Sukanta Acharya || ED summons Parthar’s private secretary, Sukant Acharya summoned to CGO complex

This time the ED has summoned Partha Chattopadhyay’s former personal secretary Sukanth Acharya. According to sources, he was summoned to the CGO complex today. He has been interrogated before He may be questioned about recruitment related corruption.

Recently, the Parth Chatterjee case has stirred the state-politics Questions will also be asked about the role of the aides in this corruption. Speculations are rife as to what questions will be asked to Sukanth According to sources, the ED officials have also searched the house of Sukantar New Barrackpore.

About 28 crore rupees were recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s residence in Belgharia last night. After that, the theft from the garden house of Parthar Baruipur is also heard What new information can be found by contacting Parthar’s personal secretary? The question is within the political circles

