Partha Chatterjee: ‘Trust’ councillors, what is their role? Partha Chatterjee with ED is making a net!

#Kolkata: The ED has expressed doubts about how serious his problem really is Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was flown to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance on Monday to verify his illness. However, Partha Chatterjee indicated that he was suffering from chest pain after landing at Bhubaneswar airport. In the meantime, the ED is expanding the web of investigation centered on Perth.

This time Parth Chatterjee’s close councilors are under the ED gaze. According to ED sources, the money taken from the job seekers has been invested in various fields. ED has received such information from the documents recovered from Arpita’s flat. Partha Chatterjee was assisted by some of his trusted councilors in all these investments. Such is the demand of central investigators.

Now all those councilors are under the attention of ED. Some sources claim that some of Partha Chatterjee’s close councilors looked after investment matters. Therefore, the investigating officers believe that information about the invested money will come out if they are interrogated. According to ED sources, Parthar’s trusted councilors may be summoned soon.

Incidentally, on Saturday night, Partha Chattopadhyay also reported the problem of chest pain to the doctors of SSKM Hospital. The top minister of the state also said that he was suffering from unbearable pain in his legs Partha Chatterjee’s blood level of creatinine was also high However, ED could not trust SSKM’s treatment system The Calcutta High Court also agreed to the application of the Central Investigation Agency High Court Justice Vivek Chowdhury ordered Partha Chattopadhyay to be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for medical check-up. Similarly, Partha Chattopadhyay was flown to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance from Kolkata airport this morning.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 25, 2022, 13:48 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam, West Bengal news