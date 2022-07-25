Partha Chatterjee will stay at AIIMS today Partha Chatterjee is not returning to Calcutta tonight

#Kolkata: Not returning to Kolkata tonight, Partha Chatterjee will spend the night at Bhubaneswar AIM. According to the sources of Central Investigation Agency ED, it is not possible to return Partha Chatterjee to Kolkata this day and night due to some problems. The ED officials will return to the city with him tomorrow i.e. Tuesday morning.

Details coming…

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 25, 2022, 22:11 IST

Tags: Partha Cahtterjee