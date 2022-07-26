Partha Chatterjee’s arrest will not affect Naktala Udayan Sangh’s puja, club officials say – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: After the arrest of State Industries Minister and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Partha Chatterjee, many people have asked what will happen to Naktala Udayan Sangh Puja? Because Partha Chatterjee is closely associated with this puja.

Many people say that after becoming a minister in 2011, this puja is known as Partha Chatterjee’s puja. However, the club members say that politics has nothing to do with the puja. Durga Puja will be in full splendor. Naktala Udayan Sangh became ‘guardianless’ after Partha Chatterjee’s arrest. Many people think so. Many are skeptical that the impact may be on the puja.

In this context, Puja Committee General Secretary Anjan Das said, “There is no reason to involve politics with the club. Our puja will be the same. Parthababu has been a minister for 11 years. And the puja has been going on for 38 years. So this incident will not affect our puja.

Not only Partha Chatterjee. Arpita Mukherjee has been arrested. He once became the brand ambassador of this puja. ED has arrested him. A lot of money was recovered from his flat. And it is strongly practiced in political and social circles. Will it have any effect? Club members said, ‘Arpita is not a member of the club. Never was. Behind the progress of this puja is the tireless efforts of the club members. Parth Babu will definitely come back to the club after overcoming the legal complications. We keep this hope

In the last two years, none of the big clubs in Kolkata were as zealous for Covid. This time everyone is worshiping the big budget as the corona virus is under control. Last time also there was a big puja. Kolkata’s Durga Puja has already been recognized by UNESCO in the world. So there is a different craze about the puja. So what is the theme of the famous puja committees this time? Everyone is watching. Naktala worships Big Budget along with Udayan Sangh. So that’s where the focus is now. The members of the club said that they will also participate in the puja rally on September 1.

