Parth’s removal from the cabinet is actually an eye-opener, sarcasm – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee has been given ‘relief’ from the state cabinet. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that. After that, the left leader Vikasaranjan Bhattacharya criticized this decision of the government. He said, I think the Chief Minister should investigate the custody after this. Regarding the removal of Parth from the cabinet, Vikas said, “The government directives that I have seen, there is no mention of removal of Parth from the cabinet. It is said that he was relieved from all the offices he was in charge of. The reason is that he is now in police custody and it is not certain how long he will remain in police custody. Naturally the work of the office will get stuck. This decision is to carry out the work of that office.

According to him, “nowhere has it been said that he was dismissed from the cabinet. The offices he held were distributed among others, as he is in custody. This decision is absolutely an attempt to fool people, it is not an effective decision, it is a meaningless, ineffective decision.”

Regarding the arrest of Partha Chattopadhyay, Bikash said clearly, “It was seen how much illegal wealth, foreign money, gold, flats etc. they have collected, what has been collected is Trinamool’s wealth. Parthababu did not do it for himself, he did it for the team. While filing a case in the employment process, we have seen such a video of the Chief Minister himself standing and telling the boys, I have asked to make a committee, Perth will make the committee, you will be appointed. And all the illegal appointments were made by that committee. This is primarily beyond dispute. Based on that, ED is investigating. From this, more information will be revealed, like chit fund money, Narda money, they are all scattered in different places. In my own opinion, the Chief Minister is directly connected with this. If the investigation goes on smoothly, then the Chief Minister should also be taken into custody and investigated.”

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 28, 2022, 18:11 IST

