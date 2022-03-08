Party supremo Mamata Banerjee announces name of the members | President Subrata Boxi again, will be in charge, June, scientists! Trinamool State Committee announces Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the party’s state committee (TMC State Committee) at a function at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday. Perth Chatterjee will be the Secretary General again. And again Subrata Boxi got the responsibility of the state president. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Subrata Bokshi, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Perth Chatterjee are in the disciplinary committee.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee sneered at a section of the party without naming them from the Nazrul Mancha program. He said, “Politics is not a place to eat. It is a place to serve. We will monitor municipalities and panchayats. If it is not the work of the people, you will be responsible. The people will have to be served.” After that Mamata announced the state committee of the party. Let’s take a look at who got the responsibility (TMC State Committee).

The party’s secretary general is Perth Chatterjee

State President – Subrata Boxi

Vice-President- Amit Mitra

State Women President – Chandrima Bhattacharya North Kolkata – Sudip Bandopadhyay

Vice-Chairman of the State Committee (TMC State Committee) – Saugat Roy, Bratya Basu, Dev i.e. Deepak Adhikari, Shatabdi Roy, Abdul Karim, Derek and Bryan – among others.

General Secretary- Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh, Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, Shashi Panja, Pratima Mandal, Krishna Kalyani, Ravi Tudu, Tanmoy Ghosh and others.

Chairman of the Cultural Committee – Raj Chakraborty

In charge of Media Cell – Kunal Ghosh, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and others.

Mamata Banerjee announced the names of several district presidents.

Bangaon District President – Gopal Seth

President of Krishnanagar North – Kallol Khan

The Trinamool leader also warned of stern action against the protesters from this platform. Apart from announcing the state grassroots committee on the day, Mamata also expressed displeasure over the hasty statements made by party leaders in the media and social media. “If you think winning has made the team successful, then the team’s path is open for you,” he said.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 08, 2022, 15:17 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress