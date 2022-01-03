January 3, 2022

Passengers are saying impossible to run train with 5O percent Passengers | 50 percent passengers on the local train? ‘Humorous’ says daily commuters … – News18 Bangla

The new corona ban has been in force in the state since Monday. In response to the increase in corona, local train services have been directed to be kept under control from 5 am to 6 pm as per the directions of the state government. Besides, it has been said that the service will be continued with 50 percent passengers. But the real picture was different. Local trains from Sealdah – Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Shantipur, Gede, Bongaon to Barasat have been running at almost normal pace since Monday morning during office hours.



