Passengers will arrive at the airport in two minutes after getting off the Metro – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Construction of Kolkata Airport Metro Station is in full swing at Kolkata Airport. Metro service is expected to be launched at Kolkata Airport within the next three years The distance from the metro station to the airport terminal is going to be five hundred meters These five hundred meters will be connected through a walker

This walker is a lot like a treadmill The walker is called a moving sidewalk. Its other name is Auto Walk or Moving Side Walk 7 Passengers will be able to reach the airport terminal from the metro station in just two minutes after getting off the metro. Even if you have a heavy bag or luggage with you, there will be no problem in dragging it Passengers will also be able to see the flight schedule on the display board as they approach the terminal on the walkie-talkie.

The country’s largest metro station is about to be built at Kolkata Airport Which will be 550 meters long and 41 meters wide There will be 6 railway lines At the moment the work of the metro station is going on with the help of tunnel boring machine Once the station is built, there will be arrangements for luggage testing and boarding passes for passengers Passengers will be able to get their own boarding pass, said an official at Kolkata Airport

Just as there will be a walkie-talkie to get to the airport from the metro station, there will also be a walkie-talkie to get to the metro station from the airport. There will be escalators and elevators to maintain ground floor contact with the walker inside the subway.

