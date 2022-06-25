patient fell from carnish in mullickbazar hospital carnish – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Saturday morning, a patient got up on the cornice of a private hospital in Mallikbazar. The hospital staff claimed that the man with the neurological disease was threatening to commit suicide, the hospital staff was trying to convince him. But the last was not saved. After sitting on the hospital cornice for an hour and a half, the patient slipped and fell. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire brigade, police and disaster management team tried hard for an hour and a half. Hydraulic ladder, mesh is arranged. But before the net leaves, the patient slipped from the eight-story cornice and fell down. Currently in critical condition

According to hospital sources, a patient climbed up to the cornice through a window on the eighth floor of the hospital. The matter was immediately reported to the fire brigade. The fire brigade started rescuing the patient using a hydraulic ladder. The patient was sitting on the cornice in a dangerous condition.

People lined up at the Mallikbazar intersection in Kolkata on weekends to witness the incident, causing severe traffic jams. The hospital staff claimed that the man was threatening to commit suicide and the hospital staff was trying to convince him. The patient is sitting with his legs hanging on the cornice. Firefighters are trying to feed him. A relative of the patient was brought to the hospital at 12:45 pm. At 12:50 pm, his relatives went to explain to the patient through the window of the hospital. The patient threatened to jump at that time.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 25, 2022, 13:14 IST

Tags: Kolkata