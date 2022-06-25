patient jumped out from carnish in mullikbazar hospital carnish – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Saturday morning, a patient got up on the cornice of a private hospital in Mallikbazar. The hospital staff claimed that the man was threatening to commit suicide and the hospital staff was trying to convince him. A little while ago, the patient jumped from the cornice of the hospital.

According to hospital sources, a patient climbed up to the cornice through a window on the eighth floor of the hospital. The matter was immediately reported to the fire brigade. The fire brigade started rescuing the patient using a hydraulic ladder. The patient was sitting on the cornice in a dangerous condition.

People lined up at the Mallikbazar intersection in Kolkata on weekends to witness the incident, causing severe traffic jams.

The hospital staff claimed that the man was threatening to commit suicide and the hospital staff was trying to convince him. The patient is sitting with his legs hanging on the cornice. Firefighters are trying to feed him. A relative of the patient was brought to the hospital at 12:45 pm. At 12:50 pm, his relatives went to explain to the patient through the window of the hospital. The patient threatened to jump at that time.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 25, 2022, 13:14 IST

Tags: Kolkata