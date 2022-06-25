Menu
Search
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Kolkata Updates

patient jumped out from carnish in mullikbazar hospital carnish – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: On Saturday morning, a patient got up on the cornice of a private hospital in Mallikbazar. The hospital staff claimed that the man was threatening to commit suicide and the hospital staff was trying to convince him. A little while ago, the patient jumped from the cornice of the hospital.

According to hospital sources, a patient climbed up to the cornice through a window on the eighth floor of the hospital. The matter was immediately reported to the fire brigade. The fire brigade started rescuing the patient using a hydraulic ladder. The patient was sitting on the cornice in a dangerous condition.

People lined up at the Mallikbazar intersection in Kolkata on weekends to witness the incident, causing severe traffic jams.

The hospital staff claimed that the man was threatening to commit suicide and the hospital staff was trying to convince him. The patient is sitting with his legs hanging on the cornice. Firefighters are trying to feed him. A relative of the patient was brought to the hospital at 12:45 pm. At 12:50 pm, his relatives went to explain to the patient through the window of the hospital. The patient threatened to jump at that time.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kolkata



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWest Bengal Weather Report || Outbreak of rain will increase in 5 districts from tomorrow.
Next articlepatient fell from carnish in mullickbazar hospital carnish – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL