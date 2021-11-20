Patient Welfare Association Nirmal again, Shantanura! Priority of ruling leaders across the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The nominated chairmen resigned from the Patient Welfare Committees of the hospitals before the assembly elections. The state health department has re-nominated the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of 23 hospitals in the state. In addition to several reshuffles, several new appointments have been made as chairman of the Patient Welfare Association. Nirmal Maji was retained as the Chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Calcutta Medical College. Swarnakamal Saha K has been made the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Calcutta National Medical College.

Besides, Shantanu Sen was made the chairman of the patient welfare committee of Nilratan Sarkar Medical College. According to the Health Department, Dr. Sudipta Roy has been made the Chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Arjikar Medical College. Besides, Arup Biswas, Minister in charge of Power Department, has been made the Chairman of SSKM Hospital’s Patient Welfare Association.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has been made the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of BC Roy Children’s Hospital. Dr. Kakli Ghosh Dastidar has been made the Chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of the BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics Science. Subrata Bokshi has been made the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Chittaranjan Seva Sadan. Besides, Dr. Rana Chatterjee has been made the chairman of the School of Tropical Medicine Patient Welfare Association. Swapan Samaddar has been made the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Beleghata ID Hospital.

Chairman of Patient Welfare Association of 13 medical colleges of districts besides Kolkata has been nominated. According to the health department, the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association at Bankura Hospital will be the district magistrate of the district. However, Ashish Bandyopadhyay has been made the chairman of Rampurhat Medical College’s Patient Welfare Association. Minister for Livestock Swapan Debnath has been made the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Burdwan Medical College.

Perth Pratim Roy has become the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Kochbihar Medical College and Gautam Dev has become the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of North Bengal Medical College. However, the district governors of Malda, Medinipur and Murshidabad Medical Colleges have been retained as the chairmen of the patient welfare societies.

Shankar Singh has been made the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of Kalyani JNM Hospital. Tapas Roy has been made the chairman of Sagar Dutt Medical College’s Patient Welfare Association. Shantiram Mahato has become chairman of Purulia Medical College Patient Welfare Association, Pranab Kumar Das and Kanailal Agarwal have become chairman of Patient Welfare Association of Diamond Harbor and Raiganj Medical College. The concerned members have been asked to take charge as the chairman of the state health department immediately.