Pavlov Hospital Case: Pavlov’s ‘inhuman’ case, the state government’s big decision on ‘mental health’!

#Kolkata: Following the Pavlov Hospital incident. The state health department wanted to know the status of mental health establishment in government hospitals and medical colleges in the state. The health department wanted to know the number of beds under psychiatry department in any hospital or medical college, how many beds are currently functional, how many psychiatrists are there under this department, including professors, associate professors, medical officers.

Not only that, how many clinical psychologists are there, how many psychiatric social workers have been recruited in the hospital medical colleges, the state health department sought that information from the medical college hospitals in different districts of the state. Nabanna wants to know if the rest of the hospitals in the state have adequate treatment for mental illness.

According to sources, the health department’s activities are due to him. The chief health officer of each district and the principals of the medical colleges have been asked to send the list immediately. Navanna wants every hospital to have adequate psychiatric arrangements. Sources say that this activity is for him.

Pavlov-kande Super has already responded to the show. Ganesh Prasad, superintendent of Pavlov Mental Hospital, gave a two-page answer on Tuesday. He was summoned to the health building yesterday. Go to the health building like that. According to the source, it is being investigated whether Pavlov gave a proper explanation of what was asked about him in response to the Super Showcase.

Patients are kept in unhealthy environments, food is also being given low quality. Recently, such allegations have been leveled against Pavlov Mental Hospital. An explanation was sought from the superintendent. According to the health department’s monitoring report, 13 patients were confined in only two dark and damp rooms of the hospital. The condition of that house is also dangerous.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 22, 2022, 15:18 IST

Tags: West Bengal news