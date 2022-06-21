Menu
Search
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Pavlov’s superintendent fired for show-cause, face-to-face meeting – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Finally, on Tuesday afternoon, Ganesh Prasad in charge was temporarily relieved from the post of superintendent of Pavlov Hospital. For the time being, Super Arghya Maitra Pavlov of National Medical College will look after the administrative and patient services of the hospital. On the other hand, the Accounts Officer of the National Medical College will look after the economic activities of the hospital. Earlier, Super Ganesh Prasad, superintendent of Pavlov Psychiatric Hospital, Gobra, was instructed to respond within seven days to the cause of mismanagement at Pavlov Hospital. On Monday, the last day of the deadline, Super Ganesh Prasad sent a two-page letter to Swasthya Bhavan. He was then summoned to the health building on Tuesday afternoon. There, Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, State Health Officer Siddharth Niyogi, Government Health Officer (Mental Health) Dr Debashish Haldar and senior officials of the Health Department had a long meeting with Pavlov Mental Hospital Super.

Read more- Banavasi is unequal! 11 killed in 24 hours! Central team inspection under the direction of Amit Shah!

In his defense, the superintendent denied all allegations against him and the hospital. He said a conspiracy was being hatched against him. However, senior officials at the Salt Lake Health Building were reluctant to heed Super’s remarks. Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam said in clear terms, “Necessary steps will be taken immediately according to the deficiencies found in Pavlov Mental Hospital. A meeting has been held today, another meeting will be held the next day.” However, after the meeting at the health building on that day, Pavlov’s super Ganesh Prasad left without answering any question from the media.

Read more- CID took charge of the investigation against a CBI investigating officer

According to the health department, Ganesh Prasad, who has been holding the post of superintendent of Pavlov Mental Hospital for 12 long years, will have to be removed this time. Having held this position for a long time, he has turned the whole hospital into a Mauritius lease. The Patient Welfare Association also did not function properly in the hospital. The treatment of mental patients is far away, they have been made guinea pigs and it has been alleged that they have been played properly. The condition of their food, clothing, ward is deplorable. Patients have to stay here in worse condition than animals. The hospital superintendent kept his eyes closed despite knowing the whole matter. Such information came up during the inspection of the health department.

Abhijit Cahnda

Published by:Uddalak B

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Health department



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articlePavlov Hospital: All year round on the same prescription! No ECG machine or oximeter Video: Inspection team is amazed seeing condition of Pavlov hospital | kolkata
Next article56-year-old scooter driver killed in bus mishap in Sodpur – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

56-year-old scooter driver killed in bus mishap in Sodpur – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Sodpur: Gautam Guha, a 56-year-old businessman, was...

Pavlov’s superintendent fired for show-cause, face-to-face meeting – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Finally, on Tuesday afternoon, Ganesh Prasad in...

Pavlov Hospital: All year round on the same prescription! No ECG machine or oximeter Video: Inspection team is amazed seeing condition of...

admin -
Horoscope The year will go well Work may...

Sealdah Metro: Metro Rail is keen to run Sealdah Metro

admin -
Sealdah Metro: Metro Rail is keen to run...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL