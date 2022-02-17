PDOT Training of the Trainer Inauguration

By Nitasha Dey:- Don Bosco Tech in partnership with IOM inaugurates the TOT on Pre-Departure Orientation Training for Domestic and International Migrants at Nitika Don Bosco, Kolkata, West Bengal.

The expected output of this TOT is to help migrants to have sufficient knowledge and understanding on the living and working conditions abroad and in the domestic circles as well as their rights, duties and responsibilities as migrant workers; and are able to adjust and cope up with different environment, culture, language, people and laws.

Among others, it was attended by Mr Sanjay Avasthi National Head of IOM, Amit Chowdhury, National Project Coordinator and Mr Kalyan Kumar Halder, Protector of emigrants, Ministry of External Affairs, Mr Stanley Jones, COO for Don Bosco Tech, Fr Robin – Rector of Nitika Don Bosco, Fr Cherriot – working on migration programme from Howrah Don Bosco Ashalayam.

• Partnership with IOM & Don Bosco Tech Society will train 3000 migrant workers (International & Domestic), with in the span of one and half months who are migrating within the country and outside the country.

• Moreover, Don Bosco Tech Society will develop information materials for sensitizing stakeholders on safe migration and will organize awareness generation campaign for migrant workers to educate them on safe migration issues.

• To achieve this goal, Don Bosco Tech, will organize the training sessions in 9 locations across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sanjay Avasthi spoke on the importance of Migration and how it has helped in the growth of India’s GDP. Mr Amit Choudhury and Mr Kalyan Halder highlighted on the importance of the laws and migration policies so that the migrants are not cheated.

About Don Bosco Tech- Don Bosco Tech is a network of more than 400 skill-training centres spread across 29 states in the country making it the largest NGO engaged in livelihood training in India. All the centres provide employment-linked, market-oriented vocational training of short duration to the economically and socially marginalized youth. Don Bosco Tech attempts to bridge the widening divide between those who have access to opportunities and those who are increasingly being marginalized from the ‘new economy’ jobs.