People casted vote peacefully said TMC Minister | BJP’s ‘Plan’

#Kolkata: Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee (Partha Chatterjee on KMC Election) has launched a scathing attack on the opposition in the Kolkata Municipal Election (Kolkata Municipal Election 2021) on Sunday. In his words, “they have no public base where elections are being held in the court of the people. So the opponents tried unsuccessfully to get success by lying. Voting took place in a festive mood in Kolkata. He described the role of the police as “unprecedented” in the way free and peaceful voting took place.

Perth Chatterjee said, “People have seen the improved services provided by Kolkata Municipal Election (Kolkata Municipal Election 2021) in the last five years. The overall development that has taken place. Kolkata is a safe city. Kolkata is Tilottama. Dismissing the opposition’s allegations, he (Partha Chatterjee on KMC Election) said, “The opposition had earlier planned to just act. They wanted to tarnish our party. But the Kolkata police stood there. Free, peaceful voting took place. In the meantime, the vote was in a festive mood. “

Partha Chatterjee (Partha Chatterjee On KMC Election) claims that the triumph that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started to take Bengal to the international stage, today’s election will further strengthen that journey. Perth Chatterjee claimed that the state police had thwarted almost all the plans of the opposition.

Perth Chatterjee sneered at Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition BJP camp, and said, “I will take to the streets before the vote. So some stay in expensive hotels, some stay in Salt Lake. The police are watching them. But the police have poured water on the opposition’s plan. So they are sitting at home and sucking their fingers. “

The Minister (Partha Chatterjee On KMC Election) also said with one hand to Gerua Shibir, “Where are their people? I was the Leader of the Opposition. “

Perth Chatterjee also slammed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying, “The governor is a member of their party. They go to the governor, but they can’t go to the people’s court. Why should they be detained in the MLA hostel?

“People have put their trust in us. They have no candidates. The three opposition parties have not been able to field candidates,” he said. Perth Chatterjee was full of praise for the role of the police. He said, “This is not Tripura. The police have voted very efficiently. The police have maintained law and order efficiently. I thank them. All the citizens of Kolkata have voted freely despite the ugly propaganda.”