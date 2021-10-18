People from Kolkata pour their hearts out in ITC Aashirvaad Atta’s ‘Eta Amaar Ma’- a compilation of 108 unique tributes to Ma Durga like avatars of mothers

ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta India’s No.1 packaged atta brand had launched its Durga Puja campaign ‘Eta Amaar Maa’ celebrating the ‘Onek Roop – Onek Shakti’ of a mother ahead of Durga Puja. The initiative undertaken by Aashirvaad aimed at providing people of Kolkata a platform to pay tributes to their multi-faceted mothers. The campaign had received more than 15000 unique stories from across the region. Some of these heartfelt renditions were compiled in a coffee table book named Eta Amaar Maa which was launched on October 11 in Baghbazaar Pandal by actor Basabdatta Chatterjee. Physical copies of the book are available at 500+ popular restaurants across the city. Digital version can be downloaded from aashirvaadatta.com/durgapuja

The coffee table book encapsulates select 108 stories symbolizing 108 names of Maa Durga complemented by beautiful renditions of the avatars by students from renowned art colleges of Kolkata. These stories encompass myriad emotions like awe, gratitude, love and appreciation for mothers and add to the festivities by celebrating the goddesses at our homes. The book also features personally written odes from 9 eminent celebrities of West Bengal including author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, vocalist Rupankar Bagchi, lyricist & poet Srijato, actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Trina Saha, Sohini Sarkar, Koneenica Banerjee and Rahul.

Readers of the book have been appreciating the aesthetically done illustrations of Ma Durga and curated content.

For the on-ground amplification of the campaign, Aashirvaad partnered with Baghbazaar Pandal-one of the oldest pandals in the city. Aashirvaad zone at the pandal was a hub of activities wherein people could walk in and write their tributes for their mothers on beautifully illustrated postcards, get their pictures clicked in the photo-op zones against life-size cut out of Ma Durga and participate in Dhunuchi dance. Aashirvaad also partnered with old age homes-Bidhan Ananda Ashram and Shanti Nilay Welfare Society like last last year, to ensure the celebrations are inclusive and enjoyed by everyone irrespective of the constraints of ongoing pandemic.

Commenting on the campaign initiative, Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU chief executive – Staples, Snacks and Meals, ITC Foods Division, says, “Festivals like Durga Puja enable us to connect with our consumers and do something meaningful for them. Through this year’s ‘Eta Amaar Maa’ initiative, we wanted to provide a platform to our consumers and help them express their love and gratitude they have for their mothers which is precious. The response received for this campaign was overwhelming and we hope we made this Durga Puja a memorable one, bringing the festive cheer to all.”