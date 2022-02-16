People in Lake Gardens remembering Veteran Singer as their close relative | D / 613 Unknown story neighbors around the house! Jalsaghara will be frozen in Janmashtami? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Post Office Lane in Lake Gardens. Many say it is actually known as Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee Residence. Clothing has an address. D / 613. In fact, the address of all these numerology refers to a matter of rules and regulations. However, the people inside the house obeyed the rules, those who came to see this house, those who came to hear the melody coming from inside the house, they never wanted to obey the rules.

‘Late Sandhya Mukherjee’, after hearing this on television breaking news, has swallowed a surprising silence in the post office alley of Lake Gardens. He may peek again with the grill of a two-storey house (Sandhya Mukherjee Residence). Maybe when the window opens again, he (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Death) will say to the little poppy sitting in the window of the opposite house, ‘No, no, that place has to be done this way.’

Mourning for the loss of relatives in the lakes of Lake Gardens

The crowded people in front of the house can’t believe that there is no Sandhya Mukherjee Residence. Neighbor, Sourav Sengupta. As soon as he woke up in the morning and opened his eyes, the melody of Geetashree would come to his ears. Rose was a morning habit. Both of them. Suddenly a complete break in that habit fell like today (Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Death). Sourav said, “The day I fell ill, I went to see Jyothima at SSKM Hospital. There was daily communication. Her departure was like the departure of one of my family. I used to call her Jethima. I have been seeing her since childhood. How many songs, how many memories.” “She is OK. Sourav’s throat clears.

Even a few days ago, Sandhya Mukherjee had a quarrel with Saurabh’s son. Now there are flats standing in the backyard of the Lake Gardens post office. There used to be a big field. Those who used to play sports there are now well established. One of them says that this house of Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Death was actually known as the house of composer-lyricist Shyamal Gupta. How many people used to come here. And the fun of this house was on Janmashtami. They have seen everyone from Manabendra Mukherjee to Shyamal Mitra in this house Cultural circles of the country mourned the death of Geetashree. But the sister-in-law of the neighborhood lost her sister in the post office lane of the silent Lake Gardens.

