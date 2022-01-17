Perth brought in politics, not harsh remarks about him, Madan clarified – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra opened his mouth with Partha Chatterjee. “Perth Chatterjee brought me into politics. Yes, he is the chairman of our disciplinary committee. Our secretary general. I have got many posts in my life. So it is not possible for me to make any harsh remarks about Perth Chatterjee. My first bail was in Perth, Alipore court. Perth Chatterjee My friend. “

The disciplinary committee has warned Madan to be vocal about various issues on Facebook. After hearing Madan’s remarks on Monday afternoon, it seemed that he would follow those instructions like a loyal soldier of the party. He said, “Perth Chatterjee called me. So he will not call me, will he call Dilip Ghosh? I am not out of the party. I am. Perth Chatterjee taught me discipline. I will do whatever the team tells me to do. If Perth Chatterjee is sad, I am sorry. “

Going back to the past, Madan said, “I was not in the team from the first day. I joined later. Those who were in the first day of the team were Mukul Roy, Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Boxi.” Madan also reminded that he is a loyal soldier of the party.

Abir Ghosal