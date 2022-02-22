Perth Chatterjee’s Unknown Story of 9 Leaders from Raj Bhavan – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: He is the industry minister of the state. He is also the secretary general of the ruling party. Again he is the Parliamentary Minister. Now he is again the vice-president of the Trinamool National Working Committee. That busy man, again in the role of writer.

According to sources, three books written by Partha Chatterjee are going to be published in the current book fair. The names of a book are “Struggle Period with Our Leader Mamata Banerjee”, “No Leader’s No Priest” and “Inside the Palace”. According to sources, interest has already grown in the “inner courtyard of the palace”. Perth Chatterjee has the experience of visiting the palace more than once since he was the Leader of the Opposition.

He has been the Leader of the Opposition since 2006. He has managed the palace since the time when the ruling party was on both sides of the opposition. This time the story of that inner palace of Raj Bhavan is coming up in the pen of Perth Chatterjee. In 2006, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, he came before Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi. At that time Bengal was in turmoil over the Singur-Nandigram issue. The grassroots movement spread. And on that occasion a close relationship was formed between the Leader of the Opposition and the Governor. That relationship has been mentioned in the book of the Minister of Industry.

Later, MK Narayan and Kesharinath also saw Tripathi as a minister from the front. It is a matter of multiple relationships with the governor, whether administrative or related. Everything is coming up in this book. However, sources said that there will be no chapter in this book about the current Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Another book “Struggle Period with Our Leader Mamata Banerjee” is about to be published at the book fair. Throughout this book there are various stories of Mamata Banerjee’s struggle. However, this book is about to be published in English. However, another interesting book is about to come in the pen of Perth Chatterjee. Name ‘No Leader, No Priest’. The story of nine leaders is coming up in this book. Late leaders Siddhartha Shankar Roy, Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, Subrata Mukherjee, Somen Mitra, Pankaj Bandyopadhyay are mentioned. Apart from this, the stories of Dumdum Trinamool MP Saugat Roy, former Speaker Hasim Abdul Halim and Labor leader Mohammad Ismail are going to remain.

