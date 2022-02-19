February 19, 2022

Perth Co-President of All India Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee is the co-president of the All India Trinamool Congress. The number of co-chairs was increased after Friday’s meeting. This was informed by the Trinamool top leadership on Saturday. Partha Chatterjee is a new addition to Yashwant Sinha, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Subrata Boxer.

On 12 February, the party’s national working committee was formed by Supremo Mamata Banerjee. It was informed that the chairperson will announce the new post. Friday was the meeting of that action committee. Parthar’s name was announced on Saturday despite the division of responsibilities on Friday. Partha Chatterjee has long been the General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. His experience is enough.

Read more: Bills once a year instead of three times, big change in property tax rules of Kolkata Municipality

Partha Chatterjee has made significant decisions for the team more than once. Deenesh Saf said in a strong message to the disgruntled grassroots leaders, “We have requested those who have stood as independents to withdraw their names. They will apply for the post within 48 hours. Those who are coordinators in different districts will be expelled if they do not withdraw their names within 48 hours. “

Read more: Asansol mayor without standing in the vote! Mamata gave a big gift to Bidhan on his birthday

Mamata is a very loyal worker of Bandyopadhyay and a burning, stubborn politician. As a result, political analysts think that this decision has been taken considering all aspects.

Published by:Rachana Majumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Partha Chatterjee



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Black Money Recovered in Kolkata: Four crore rupees recovered from Beniapukur house Watch the video

3 hours ago admin

Be Aware Of Car Thief: Be careful! The car will be stolen without breaking the lock, experts warn north-bengal

4 hours ago admin

Bills once a year instead of three times, big change in property tax rules Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Black Money Recovered in Kolkata: Four crore rupees recovered from Beniapukur house Watch the video

3 hours ago admin

Be Aware Of Car Thief: Be careful! The car will be stolen without breaking the lock, experts warn north-bengal

4 hours ago admin

Perth Co-President of All India Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Bills once a year instead of three times, big change in property tax rules Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

River Pollution: Rising river pollution, decreasing navigability, how to save the river from pollution?

7 hours ago admin