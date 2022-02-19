Perth Co-President of All India Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee is the co-president of the All India Trinamool Congress. The number of co-chairs was increased after Friday’s meeting. This was informed by the Trinamool top leadership on Saturday. Partha Chatterjee is a new addition to Yashwant Sinha, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Subrata Boxer.

On 12 February, the party’s national working committee was formed by Supremo Mamata Banerjee. It was informed that the chairperson will announce the new post. Friday was the meeting of that action committee. Parthar’s name was announced on Saturday despite the division of responsibilities on Friday. Partha Chatterjee has long been the General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. His experience is enough.

Partha Chatterjee has made significant decisions for the team more than once. Deenesh Saf said in a strong message to the disgruntled grassroots leaders, “We have requested those who have stood as independents to withdraw their names. They will apply for the post within 48 hours. Those who are coordinators in different districts will be expelled if they do not withdraw their names within 48 hours. “

Mamata is a very loyal worker of Bandyopadhyay and a burning, stubborn politician. As a result, political analysts think that this decision has been taken considering all aspects.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 19, 2022, 23:36 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee